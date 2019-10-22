North American Trench Shoring Equipment Rental Market to Reach Over $2.8 Billion by 2025

Trench Shoring Equipment Rental Market North America Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer

Shoring equipment is becoming increasingly popular due to the inability to have open cut excavations.

Water, wastewater & storm infrastructure projects generated the largest revenue in 2018.” — Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the North American Trench Shoring Equipment Rental Market was valued at over $1.6 billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach revenues over $2.8 billion in 2025. The key drivers in this market include growth in the construction industry, investments in infrastructure projects, and natural gas infrastructure upgrades. Some of the key challenges in this market are high startup costs and availability of logistics support staff.Shoring equipment is becoming increasingly popular due to the inability to have open cut excavations. A key equipment trend is miniaturization due to rising fuel costs. The largest motivator for renting trench shoring equipment is avoidance of the capital cost of owning the equipment.Slide rail equipment is gaining popularity, making up a large portion of the market by revenue in 2018. “Water, wastewater & storm infrastructure projects generated the largest revenue in 2018,” notes Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku at Verify Markets.Some of the key companies covered in this report include United Rentals Inc., National Trench Safety LLC, and Trench Plate Rental Co., among others. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall North American trench shoring equipment rental market. The report captures market drivers, market restraints, revenue forecasts from 2018 until 2025, market share by revenue, by equipment type, and end user industry, market landscape, technology trends, and quotes from key industry participants. The countries covered in this report include Canada and the United States.A copy of the North American Trench Shoring Equipment Rental Market report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com . Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn. This report is part of Verify Markets’ Rental Equipment and Power Solutions Subscription . Other power rental market reports available include:• 2019 North American Aerial Equipment Rental Market• 2019 North American Temporary Heating Market• 2017 North American Temporary Cooling Market• 2018 North American UPS Rental Market• 2017 Global Power Rental Market• 2019 Latin American Generator Set Market• 2017 North American Steam Boiler Rental MarketVerify Markets' research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call 210.595.6987.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.