Alcoholic Ready-To-Drinks (Rtd) & High Strength Premixes Market Growth, Trends and Drivers Analysis 2019-2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

The number of people who consume alcohol is on the rise and no social event or a party is considered complete without the presence of drinks. Apart from the regular hard drinks that people consume, premixes and ready-to drink variants are getting a lot of popularity. A Ready to Drink package contains some form of alcohol premixed and perfect for immediate consumption. This can be a drink with any kind of alcohol in it. High strength premixes are the combination of alcohol and some non-alcoholic beverage that is also ready for consumption. Both these variants have lower alcoholic content than hard drinks and hence alcoholic ready-to-drinks (RTD) & high strength premixes are in high demand with the youth and the adult population.

This report discusses the current market trend for growth in this industry and also analyzes the potential for growth of the market in the future. The forecasted period for this report is 2019 to 2024. The growth opportunities for these products in the market and the potential barriers and challenges are also discussed in detail in this report. The high taxes for alcoholic drinks and the potential health hazards of drinking are both barriers that will affect the market and its growth. Anti-alcoholic campaigns and the regional bans on alcohol can also play an adverse role in market growth.

Key Players

Anheuser Busch Inbev

Bacardi Limited

The Boston Beer

Brown-Forman

Diageo

Distell Group

Asia Pacific Brands

Halewood International

Radico Khaitan

Suntory Spirits

Market Segmentation

This report analyzes the type and applications of these RTD and high strength premixes. Based on the type, the report discusses wine-based RTDs, spirit based RTDs, malt based RTDs and high strength pre mixes. The individual market growth and potential revenues generated for all these types are discussed in detail.

Based on the application or selling channel, the report discusses the effect of supermarkets and hypermarkets, liquor specialist stores, duty-free stores, online retailing platforms and other potential areas where the drink packs are sold. In the past, the supermarkets and hypermarkets had the major share when it comes to revenue. In the forecasted period, online retailing platforms are also projected to do well.

There are 10 key players identified by this report. These players are analyzed based on their growth, their new product launches, their growth strategies, and their distribution channels.

Regional Analysis

The top regions taken into consideration by this report are the Americas, the United States of America, China, Japan, Europe, India, Brazil, Germany, France, Middle East, and the GCC countries. Almost all other regions and countries and their potential growth are discussed too. The demand and supply of these drinks in these regions and the entry and exit barriers are discussed in detail.

Industry News

From October 2019, Japan will implement an increase in its taxes levied for the consumption of alcohol. Based on the announcement by the Japan National Tax Agency, there will be a 2% hike in the taxes levied. This means that there will be a tax of 10% for alcohol in Japan. This will make an impact in the RTD industry too.

