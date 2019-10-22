In-Flight Catering Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food, beverage, bakery and confectionary, and eatable services that are provided in-flight are termed in-flight catering services. The manufacturers of on-board food items are called in-flight caterers. The increase in the frequency of flight travellers and robust growth exhibited by the aviation industry are factors that are expected to intensify the global in-flight catering industry growth. The growing inclination of people towards purchasing meals, especially in long haul flights is expected to surge the industry. In addition, increase in frequency of overseas travel can favor the global in-flight catering industry. Rapid industrialization, promoting globalisation is escalating corporate travel. The need for serving variety of delicacy is noted to intensify. The scope for the industry to expand lies therein. Deploying technology for ordering food on-board, availability of meal customization option, and trending concepts such as personal inflight chefs are other factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industry.

Key Players

The report has included a profiling of various prominent players in the market and different trends in the manufacturing landscape. It also identifies some of the new market entrants that are shaping the in-flight catering market landscape.

Gategroup

LSG Sky Chefs

Dnata

Do & Co.

Newrest

SATS Ltd

BAIK

Industry News

September 2019

JetBlue, an American airline that provides low cost passenger carrier service, to reduce on-board service price. Its in-flight services segment to experience majority of the cost-cutting. Stakeholders eyes this an opportunity to expand customer base, which, in turn, will rise the sales of in-flight food. Thereby, boosting the inflight catering industry growth.

Segmental Outline

Type and application are the two criteria on the basis of which, the global inflight catering market has been studied. On considering the type, the market has been segmented into beverages and food. The food segment is likely to grow remarkably, followed by the beverage segment in the foreseeable future. On considering the application type, the market has been segmented into trunk liner and regional aircraft. Increase in number of passengers preferring on-air travel is likely to promote the growth of the application segment.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The in-flight catering industry growth status has been studied across Europe, South America, USA, Japan, India, China, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and others.

The widening population base, triggering migration, in the Asia Pacific region is observed to be impel the growth of the regional in-flight catering industry. Fast-paced expansion of the aviation industry, hike in per capita income of people, escalation in middle class economy, and increase in frequency of on-air traveller are factors that are likely to boost the APAC market. China, and other regions of Asia Pacific has different culinary preferences. Hence, then need for supplying diversified food items is expected to prompt the APAC in-flight industry growth.

