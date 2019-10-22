ESports Organization Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “ESports Organization – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Interest in Gaming Tournaments to Expand ESports Organization Market in the Upcoming Years

Market Synopsis:

ESports organizations are involved in the organization and promotion of gaming events using video games. These organizations have gained much popularity with the development of advanced games. This report suggests that the global esports organization market is supposed to earn significant revenues over the next couple of years. In addition, the rate of growth is also anticipated to be remarkably healthy across the evaluation period.

The esports organization market is observed to leverage the technological developments in the video game industry to attract more gamers. In addition, a rise in interest is also expected among the youth population which is presumed to drive esports organization's market growth in the foreseeable future. The organizers are cultivating a gaming culture through tournaments which are anticipated to favor esports organization market in the long run.

The introduction of streaming features in social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, etc. is assessed to provide impetus to the expansion of the esports organization market. In addition, the commercialization of 5G network services by 2020 is further prognosticated to catapult the esports organization market on growth trajectory. Other factors such as urbanization, disposable income, rising demand for smartphones, availability of fast data services, and increasing utilization of cloud services are expected to act as major growth boosters of the esports organization market in the nearby future.

Major players in the global eSports Organization market include:

Team Liquid

TL

C9

CLG

TSM

Texas Esports, LLC

Splyce

Echo Fox

Market Segmentation:

Application based segments of the global esports organization market are - amateur and professional.

The type-based segments of the global esports organization market are - PUBG, LOL, CS: GO, Fortnite, StarCraft, and others. The growing popularity of PUBG is expected to drive the segment's expansion in the upcoming years. In addition, the availability of the game for mobiles and systems in different versions is anticipated to facilitate large-scale penetration of the esports organization market in the nearby future. Also, the events being organized on international levels to encourage gamers are projected to uplift the current financial status of the segment as well as the esports organization market.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered under the study of the global esports organization market included in this report are - the United States, Japan, India, Europe, China, the Middle East & Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central & South America. The United States has a wide number of esports organizations that are earning high revenues annually. The ongoing trend in the esports organization industry of encouraging young gamers is likely to benefit it over the next couple of years. Europe is also expected to observe a similar growth trajectory. The regions hold a considerable share of the global esports organization market which is anticipated to retain through the assessment period.

Industry News:

In September 2019, PUBG Mobile gets a new update that features The Walking Dead crossover. It is also introducing new skins and characters, among others.

In September 2019, it has been announced that PUBG will be rolling out new skins which will be based on the theme of Halloween. The new features will be live with the launch of patch 4.3.

