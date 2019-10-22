Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market 2019

The global healthcare artificial intelligence market is expected to increase in a reflective way. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the best technological advancement in the field of healthcare innovation. In the healthcare sector, Artificial intelligence is being used to arrange both organized and unstructured information which in turn is increasing its popularity as well.

Key Players

Intel Corporation, Google, General Electric, Next IT Corp., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Watson Health, DEEP GENOMICS, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, CloudMedx Inc., General Vision, among others are some of the major players in the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market.

Main aim of health-related AI applications is to analyse relationships between prevention or treatment techniques and patient outcomes. Healthcare artificial intelligent programs are developed and applied to practices such as diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalized medicine, and patient monitoring and care. Some other factors that are driving the market include rising applications of artificial intelligence, increasing adoption of precision medicine, advancements in data analytics and surge in venture capital investments will fuel the market size greatly.

However, high initial capital investment and reluctance among healthcare professionals to use AI-based technologies are posing threats towards the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The market of global healthcare artificial intelligence has been segregated into component, application, technology, end-user and regional demand. Based on its component, the market has been segmented into Software, Hardware and Services. On the basis of the technology, the market is divided into Querying Method, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. Based on the application, the market is categorized into Virtual Nursing Assistant, Robot-Assisted Surgery, Clinical Trial, Automated Image Diagnosis, Dosage Error Reduction and Preliminary Diagnosis. As per the end-user, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers and Academic & Research Laboratories.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of healthcare artificial intelligence has been analysed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Middle East Africa and rest of the world. The European and North American market will grow rapidly in the coming years which are due to enhanced technology, increasing disposable and existence of key players in these regions together driving the market growth in this region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific holds a significant market share in the past and is expected to continue growing in the future as well. The reasons attributing towards its growth include increasing R&D expenditure, developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors which create a pool of opportunities for the leading players operating in this market. Also, increase in number of patients has further propelled the demand of improved healthcare services thus influencing healthcare artificial intelligence greatly.

Competitive Landscape

The growing competition among the leading players to up come with better solutions in the healthcare artificial intelligence market will bring favourable results in the global market during the forthcoming years. Also, some major activities including M&As, agreements etc are expected to get noticed in the future.

The report completely focuses on the latest market trends including key drivers, constraints, opportunities and threats as well that are affecting the global healthcare artificial intelligence market.

