Cryptocurrency Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

A type of digital currency that uses cryptography to secure the mode of payment and as an anti-counterfeiting measure is called cryptocurrency. To transfer the cryptocurrency between individuals and between organizations public and private keys are used. Cryptocurrency does not behave similarly to the dollar or the pound as it is not connected to a particular country or a central bank. In this case, the value of cryptocurrency behaves like precious metals in the way that its value depends on the supply and demand for the currency.

Cryptocurrencies generally use peer-to-peer technology to carry out the different functions like verification, transaction processing, and currency issuance to be carried out by the network collectively. For a cryptocurrency to be declared valid a blockchain is required to verify the validity. A list of records or blocks that are linked together and secured by cryptography and is continuously growing are called blockchains. Once the data is recorded in the blockchain it cannot be altered without altering the data in the remaining blocks. For this to be done the network majority has to agree to it which acts as a buffer against unauthorized alterations.

The report on the global cryptocurrency market is compiled after extensive primary and secondary research and aims to present a comprehensive analysis of the global cryptocurrency market. An executive summary of cryptocurrency is carried out and strategic recommendations are made. The market dynamics along with the outlook of the market and the various product outlooks are carried out and are included in the report. The various advances in the cryptocurrency market such as the various companies and e-commerce vendors willing to accept cryptocurrency are extensively documented in the report.

Market Segmentation

Transactions made by cryptocurrency are anonymous and untraceable leading to a niche group of users. The global cryptocurrency market is divided into different market segments which illustrate the different types of bitcoins currently available in the market and the different constituents of the cryptocurrency industry.

Market split according to type: Based on the different types of cryptocurrency available and their market share, the various currencies currently available are:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ripple

Litecoin

Others

Market split according to the constituents: Based on the varied uses for the different types of currency currently in the market they are differentiated into:

Exchanges

Mining

Wallet

Payments

Regional Analysis

In the year 2018, the cryptocurrency market was valued at US$856.36 billion. Various factors that drove the high demand for cryptocurrency in emerging nations were the increased fluctuation of monetary regulations, high remittances, and the rising awareness of investors coupled with the growth in venture capital investments. For the period from the year 2019 to the year 2024, the report states that robust growth in the market is expected, which is represented by an annual growth rate of 11.9%. Among the various regions covered, Europe accounts for the largest market share based on the regions with Bitcoin currency occupying the largest market share.

Industry News

UNICEF has recently launched its cryptocurrency fund by which it can now receive, disburse, and hold donations in the form of ether and bitcoin. This will be used to fund open source technology around the world which will benefit both young people and children. The contributions will be held in the same currency as it was contributed.

