Kamloops Wins Big Landing Global Social Media Expert Julio Viskovich Due To Rising Living Costs In Urban Centers

Rising cost of living in urban centers help small town Kamloops land World Renown Social Media Expert now churning out Canada's best digital marketers.

KAMLOOPS, BC, CANADA, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decision-makers in Vancouver increasingly acknowledge that globalization is challenging cities to inform, innovate, and compete to foster the kind of satisfaction that attracts both people and investment – the keys to a city’s future. The benchmark figure, an industry representation of the typical home sold in Greater Vancouver sits just below $1.1-million causing some of its top-tier residents to seek other options.On example is world-recognized social media expert Julio Viskovich who has decided to make Kamloops his home and turn a small university's marketing department by adding 3 of the most advanced digital marketing and social media courses in North America. Several of his students have secured jobs with major marketing companies such as Vancouver's $1 billion dollar social media company Hootsuite. Viskovich boasts a Top 30 Social Media Influencers award from Forbes magazine, the Most Influential Alumni Award from Nipissing University and is pioneering a new digital marketing course with Pearson Education which will be distributed and offered to Canadian universities across the entire country. After working as Microsoft's senior sales and marketing trainer in Canada, Julio worked at Canada's Billion dollar social media startup company Hootsuite training and working with some of the world's largest and forward-thinking companies such as IBM, MasterCard, SAP, Aflac, Century 21 and more. His rise to success also landed him an appearance on Global TV as a social media expert correspondent and was selected to give a highly coveted TED Talk sharing his insights on selecting the right mentors and developing self-empowerment skills.In his short time in Kamloops he has worked with the Kamloops Property Owners Association to help digitize their methods for pre-selling housing units in the vastly expanding city of Kamloops and with BCLC the British Columbia Lottery Corporation surrounding new techniques as the lottery industry moves quickly towards online strategies. Mr. Viskovich has also authored several books and papers that have been cited by both academics and authors seeking to understand the new digital landscape w=in which business need to adapt to keep up with their growing number of customers using social media as a means to make purchase decisions. As expensive housing markets like Vancouver, more and more talent are finding themselves migrating to smaller cities who are now benefitting from the brain-drain due to the cost of living in Canada's urban centers.



