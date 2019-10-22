Software Testing Tool Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Software Testing Tool – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players & Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Software testing tools these days, are used to identify errors, gaps or missing requirements from a software. They help in checking whether the actual results match the expected results and to ensure that the software system is defect free. These days, software testing tools are also used to identify errors, gaps or missing requirements from a software. It can be done either manually or by using automated tools. The software testing is a process that validates different parts of a system and application software to detect errors in the development of high-quality software products.

In 2018, the software testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smartphones and rising app economy will play a significant role in the application testing segment to maintain its market position. The global software testing services market size will grow by USD 29.84 billion during 2019-2025. Software testing tools, services and solutions, are subscribed by software developers across a wide range of industry verticals to build high-quality software within a limited period.

Integration of ML and AI in software testing processes has enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of testing services. Increased adoption of mobile applications, web applications and vendors in the software space investing massively in new technologies to provide high-quality offering to their customers are driving the development of the software testing tool market. With the presence of several major players, the global software testing services market is fragmented. In 2017, the application test market segment registered the highest growth.

The key players covered in this study

Ranorex Studio

UserTesting

Sauce Labs

TestRail

QAComplete

SoapUI

HP

Test Collab

Qmetry

Zephyr

Squish

PractiTest

Market Segmentation:

The global software testing services market is segmented into global model-based software testing tools market by Software Type, Commercial Model Based Testing Tools, Academic Model Based Testing Tools and others.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the software testing tools market is further classified on the basis of geography that includes North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The market is segmented in five major regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions. Among these regions, North America is projected to dominate the overall market of model-based testing tools during the forecast period.

Industry News:

The rapid technological advancements in the software testing industry strike the testers to enhance their skills systematically. It’s really very crucial for the software development and testing firms to think about the most recent software testing trends in 2019 to accomplish the expected quality. But among all the developments that the software testing industry has seen, the below five technologies will make a revolutionary change in the way the industry works.

Codeless test automation

Artificial intelligence

Robotic process automation

Blend of Agile and DevOps

Adoption of IoT testing



