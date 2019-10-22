Surgical Instruments 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

A report from a leading market research organization stated that 123 million surgeries were performed in 2015 alone. Since then, the industry has grown rapidly, giving a major push to the sale of surgical instruments (Tool Scissors & Forceps & Clamp & Needle Holder). The rapidly evolving healthcare industry has led to the introduction of a wide range of products that count themselves as a part of the surgeries. Manufacturers cherish the facts, laying importance on the growth prospects of the industry.

When it comes to surgical instruments (Tool Scissors & Forceps & Clamp & Needle Holder), the industry is marked by a range of factors that leads to the growth and development of the industry. The rising number of surgeries, coupled with the increase in disposable income, has helped the industry flourish in recent times. Apart from that, the rise in the number of hospitals all across the globe has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.

However, despite the growth prospects, there is a range of challenges the industry has been facing. Emerging new techniques, coupled with the lack of qualified doctors, has emerged as a significant drawback for the industry. Surgical Instruments (Tool Scissors & Forceps & Clamp & Needle Holder) are expensive. The rise in competition, along with intense price war, has affected the growth of the industry on account of cheaper options.

Segmentation

The surgical instruments industry can be segmented under several factors that play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. Each segmentation allows us to look at the industry from multiple angles and hence enable us to have an unbiased opinion about the industry. Some of the leading factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the type of product and the application. Based on type, the industry is segmented into tool scissors, clamp, needle holder, and forceps. On the other hand, based on the application, the industry can be segmented into clinics, hospitals, ASCs, and others.

Regional Overview

The surgical instruments (Tool Scissors & Forceps & Clamp & Needle Holder) industry has a global presence but has the lion share in North America. Spending on government infrastructures, extensive networks of private hospitals coupled with a vast number of skilled professionals and private clinics, has worked out in favor of the industry. Europe comes second in the list, followed by the Asia Pacific region. The presence of a large number of private entities has helped the industry grow in the area. On the other hand, the rise in several diseases, followed by the increase in disposable income has given a significant push to the industry.

Industry News

A recent article about the evolution of surgical instruments highlighted how the industry has evolved in the last decade. The changes come in demand of better equipment that serve the needs of a modern practitioner well. For an example, Marilyn Norrie of Ansell’s discussed how the company was re-inventing itself, in the midst of rapid development.

