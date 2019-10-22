Flour Market Global Market Projection By Size, Share, Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Flour Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview

Flour is a powder obtained by crushing grain. Flour is used as a major ingredient in various food types and also in bakery items such as in cakes, breads, pastry, and others.

Global Flour market is expected to grow from $51.48 billion in 2018 to reach $91.23 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Growing demand for healthier food products, increasing adoption in bakery products productions, and raising market for Gluten-Free Flour are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, strict regulations on food quality, intensified competition from substitutes are hindering the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ardent Mills

General Mills

Cargill

Associated British Foods (ABF)

Goodman Fielder

King Arthur Flour

ConAgra

Hodgson Mill

Ready-to-Eat Product application segment sector leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to register substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to changing life style habits and rapid urbanization in emerging countries. North America is expected to command the global market with largest market revenue due to increasing health awareness, growing demand for bakery products. Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period.

Ingredients Types Covered:

• Pre-Cooked Flours

• Specialty Flours

o Enzyme-Treated Flours

o Gluten-Free Flours

o Extruded & Partially Transformed Flours

o Pre-Gelatinized Flours

• Other Flours

Raw Materials Covered:

• Sprouted Grain

• Tapioca

• Wheat

• Corn

• Maize

• Peanut

• Rice

• Other Raw Materials

Form Types Covered:

• Granulated Flours

• Instant Formula

• Waxy Flours

• Multi benefit Flours

Applications Covered:

• Soups & Sauces

• Ready-to-Eat Products

o Snacks

o Pasta Products

o Breakfast Cereals

o Others

• Bakery Products

o Donuts & Rolls

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Flour manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Flour industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Flour Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

