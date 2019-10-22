Global Halal Cosmetic Products Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report analyses the current status of the global halal cosmetic products market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation and studies the trends of this market till 2025, using 2018 as a historical research base. The main factors driving the market growth include the increasing number of Muslims globally and a growing awareness among them about religious customs and obligations. Moreover, growing health concerns among consumers is fuelling the demand for special cosmetic products thereby leading to a growth in the halal cosmetics market.

Of the several types of halal cosmetic products, the colour cosmetic product segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to an increasing number of the young Muslim population preferring grooming products in adherence to religious rules. Hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair gel and hair massage creams have been witnessing a prominent growth owing to the interest and desire for healthy hair and hair styling especially among Muslim women.

Halal cosmetics include skincare and body care products that are free from ingredients which are banned in Islamic culture. Halal cosmetic products are seeing a significant demand among Muslim consumers as these adhere to their religious loyalties. The global halal cosmetic products market is expected to reach a value of USD 54,164 million by 2022, growing at a rate of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Amara Cosmetics

IBA Halal care

Clara

Kose

Inika

Wardah Cosmetics

Sampure Minerals

Onepure

Mena Cosmetics

The Halal Cosmetics Company

Market Segmentation:

The global halal cosmetic products market has been segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel and geographical region.

Depending on the product type, the halal cosmetics market can be split into:

Personal care products

Color cosmetics

Fragrances

Based on application, the global halal cosmetic products market can be divided into:

Hair care

Skin care

Face care

Beauty care

Depending on distribution channels, the market can be further split into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the halal cosmetic products market across the world.

Latin America and Middle east and Africa (LAMEA) occupy a dominant market share in terms of revenue and consumption in the global halal cosmetics market, as the majority of the population in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, etc is Muslim. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in Muslim population in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Industry News:

In the latest industry news as of September 2019, a brand-new Halal Cosmetics Zone is expected to be launched at in-cosmetics Asia 2019, in Thailand. This zone is expected to provide R&D professionals with a dedicated area for discovering high-performance ingredients and technologies for new products that are halal-certified.

Deutsche Messe, the Germany-based trade fair organizer, is launching Halal Hannover, a new trade show for halal products, in March 2020. This trade show will be all about food, beverages, cosmetics and travel according to halal rules as followed by observant Muslims.

In other news, major halal cosmetic manufacturer, Iba Halal, is anticipated to become a Rs 1000 crore business entity by 2019.

