cmercury is the proud email and SMS partner of South India’s largest entrepreneurs’ convention

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- cmercury , the machine learning based intelligent marketing automation suite was recently chosen as the digital marketing partner for email and SMS promotions of TiECon Kerala 2019, South India's largest convention of entrepreneurs.The convention that took place on the 4th and 5th of October 2019 at Hotel Le Meridian, Kochi, welcomed over 60 eminent speakers, 2000+ delegates mostly Chief Executive Officers, subject matter experts, and professionals from India and around the world. With over 50 display areas for technology expo, the event provided a fantastic platform for entrepreneurs to connect, network, and share ideas.As the largest gathering of top business leaders from South India, TiECon Kerala annual conference 2019 offered a lot to the participants. Insightful panel discussions, enlightening keynote speeches and, inspiring talks from India’s leading entrepreneurs and business leaders made TiECon Kerala 2019 a notable event.In addition to being one of the TiECon Kerala 2019 digital partners, cmercury also participated as one of the exhibitors.“We are happy to associate with TiECon Kerala. cmercury has received overwhelming response from the TiECon visitors for showcasing its advanced marketing automation capabilities. Thanks to TieCon Kerala for the wonderful opportunity. “– said Jacob. M. George, Chief Executive Officer, cmercuryAbout cmercurycmercury is a powerful omni-channel marketing automation platform established in 2016. It provides digital marketing, campaign management, and automation solutions for business enterprises from various sectors including education, finance, retail and ecommerce. cmercury has a proud clientele of 150+ tier 1 brands. Its core competencies include Marketing Automation, Personalized Emails, Predictive Browser Recommendation , List Segmentation, APIs, Exit Intent Pop-up, Mobile Marketing, Web Push Notifications, and Triggered Conditional Messaging.For more information, visit: www.cmercury.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.