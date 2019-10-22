Global Android Automotive AVN Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges and Industry Key Events 2023

“Android Automotive AVN - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Android Automotive AVN Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Android Automotive AVN - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview

AVN in the automotive industry stands for Audio, Visuals, and Navigation systems. It is also commonly referred to as infotainment systems and is displayed on the compatible display on the dashboard head unit. In the Android automotive AVN market, new innovative solutions help smartphones to be paired and connected to the car’s head unit and mirror features onto it. It helps in navigational purposes by using services such as Google Maps that are available on all Android devices to be screened onto the dashboard display unit. These integrated display and control screens are even capable of touch-screen based interaction and are connected to the car’s audio systems.

With the infotainment systems becoming an integral part of all the segments of the automotive industry, the demand in the Android Automotive AVN market has seen a huge hike. The penetration of smartphones and entertainment modules and applications present for Android platforms on the Google Play store and by third-party software too have led to the rapid growth of these infotainment systems. With the advancement in the technological segments of this market and the development of newer systems like wireless connections and Navigation Data Standard (NDS), the prospects in this market seem lucrative.

The report published on the global Android automotive AVN market analyzes the various manufacturing sites as well as the market share of key global manufacturers. The industry chain structure of the market is discussed in detail. The industrial chain for the global market is analyzed regarding the upstream and downstream markets. It covers the supply of the raw materials used in the construction as well as the end product suppliers. The industrial situation in terms of industrial policies, product preference, and economic environment has been covered in detail.

Get Free Sample Report of Android Automotive AVN Market https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3746429-global-android-automotive-avn-market-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the product, the Android automotive AVN market segments have been studied in terms of the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each of the types. The market split is given as Capacitive Screen and Resistive Screen. The capacitive screen is more like those present on smartphones and is more sensitive and responsive to conductive touch. Resistive screens are pressure responsive and do not need a conductive touch to operate. Based on the end-user, the global Android automotive AVN market report focuses on the market outlook based on the consumption and sales of the application segments. The major market segments under this include Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. With car-as-a-service providers aim to provide a rich user experience, the commercial vehicle segment holds a lot of prospects.

Regional Analysis

The Android Automotive AVN market is divided into different market regions to study the breakdown data in a comprehensive manner. The different market regions that are discussed in the report include North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). The revenue, production, and market prospects from the year 2013 to 2023 for the different market regions covered above is included in detail. The market shares, consumption and sales, and growth rate of the regional Android automotive AVN markets have been analyzed.

Complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3746429-global-android-automotive-avn-market-by-manufacturers-regions

Industry News

With the Indian automotive industry being one of the largest in the world, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India’s first smart mobility solutions company and largest exporter, has launched the country’s first connected and hi-tech premium sedan - The New 2019 ELANTRA that has Android Auto connectivity and a fully controlled AVN display.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Android Automotive AVN Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Bosch

Denso

Pioneer

Alpine

Aisin

Continental

Kenwood

Sony

Clarion

Garmin

Panasonic

Hangsheng

Coagent

ADAYO

Desay SV

Continued………...............





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.