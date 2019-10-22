Global Flat Panel TV (FPTV) Market Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast to 2024

Global Flat Panel TV (FPTV) Market also offers a comparative study of the market to understand the difference in performance among competitors.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As technology continues to engulf critical aspects of our life, the global flat panel TV (FPTV) play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. The industry is marked by several leading factors and is expected to grow at an exponential growth rate. The industry hit a major high in the year 2018 and is expected to cross a major milestone by the year 2025. The design and the aesthetic value add charm to the device, and hence, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the industry.

When it comes to Flat Panel TV (FPTV), there is a range of factors that play a crucial role. The rapid evolution in the field, coupled with the easy availability of the devices, has ensured that the tool finds its place in every major household. On the other hand, the massive production of FPTV has led to lower rates, and hence, consumers prefer to go with the latest models. The rise in disposable income also plays a crucial role in the growth of the industry, and the industry is expected to cross a significant milestone in terms of sales in the next couple of years.

However, despite a promising future, there is a range of factors that have emerged as a significant threat to the industry. The continuous innovation in the field, along with the rise in foldable screens, represents a threat to the Flat Panel TV (FPTV). However, the recent innovations cost too high, and hence, the FPTV industry is expected to flourish further in the next few years. Companies need solutions that consume less electricity and are economical for the general audience, and FPTV fits the right spot.

Top key Players

* LG

* Samsung

* Chimei Innolux

* AOC

* Wistron

* Skyworth

Global Flat Panel TV (FPTV) Market Segmentation

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Flat Panel TV (FPTV) market

* LCD TV

* Plasma TV

* LED TV

* OLED TV

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications.

* Household

* Company

* Others

Regional Overview

The Flat Panel TV (FPTV) has a global presence with the Asia Pacific region leading the race. The rise in per capita, coupled with growth in disposable income, has helped the industry flourish in the area. On the other hand, low pricing schemes and easy availability of the product has helped the sector grow in the region. However, the developed nations like the United States and parts of Europe show sluggish signs of growth due to changing consumer preferences. An increasing number of people prefer curved displays, which in turn has affected the growth prospects of FPTVs in the region.

