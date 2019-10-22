Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

Application lifecycle management is the process of managing an app’s development, from design to final release, and establishing a framework for managing changes. The typical application lifecycle starts with the design of a new app or feature. The app is planned based on requirements analysis and specifications. Next, the app is implemented per the specifications and then tested. The new app is staged for final testing before it gets deployed to production. This cycle repeats for every new app or feature. It’s also used for app maintenance, such as when features are enhanced or bugs are fixed. A governance and change management framework directs the development process. In summary, ALM is a set of pre-defined processes that start somewhere in the business as an idea, a need, a challenge or a risk and then pass through different development phases such as Requirements definition, design, development, testing, deployment, release and maintenance spanning across an entire lifecycle of a product. Throughout the ALM process, each of these steps is closely monitored and controlled, followed by proper tracking and documentation of any changes to the application.

Market Overview

Application lifecycle management (ALM) software helps organizations in the development of software applications throughout the application development life cycle, starting from conception to delivery phase. Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software develops an ecosystem in which application developers can collaborate and complete tasks while implementing or testing applications. Efficiently designed Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software suites define techniques for the design, testing, deployment, and maintenance of applications. These solutions include several integrated features for application development, quality assurance testing, requirements management, and project management. Application lifecycle management (ALM) software can be used by different IT departments throughout the software development procedure.

Application developers can use it during software implementation. It can further be used by product managers or quality assurance supervisors to monitor the product's quality and performance after deployment. Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software helps in the development and monitoring of a broad range of software application projects and are utilized by professionals in different roles throughout the application development lifecycle. Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software often integrates with or share multiple features of project management software. This software includes or can integrate with efficient design and development tools, such as integrated development environments and prototyping software.

Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software comprises efficient tools that help organizations in requirement gathering and management. Further, this software also includes some advanced development and testing tools, which encourages a large number of developers to acquire it. Team collaboration is critical for any software developer team. Most organizations use Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software as it comprises team collaboration features and application management features. This software also offers specialized tools for application governance and maintenance. ALM systems are complex to implement. Vendors face a lot of difficulties in developing such systems. Complexity in software implementation and high cost of ALM software can affect market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product type, Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software can be classified into-

• Single function

• Multiple functions

Based on applications, the global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software market can be segmented into-

• IT and Telecom

• Aerospace and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Most organisations use Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software as it helps in strategic requirements management and offers several traceability solutions that focus on development lifecycle collaboration. Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software solutions are available onsite and on the cloud. It is an agile project management tool that enables organizations to centralize and manage requirements, design modules and test cases.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America are the major regions that are expected to drive the growth of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) software market. The Asia Pacific, having a large number of IT & Telecom organizations, is expected to offer potential growth opportunities to the market players. Other factors, such as availability of skilled professionals and software developers, demand for advanced testing and development tools, and rising complexity in application development and maintenance are expected to drive the product demand in Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe are other prominent markets for Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) software. Ongoing technological advancements in organizations and the presence of some leading market players are expected to drive the product demand in these regions.

Industry News

Helix ALM, modular Agile application management solution, is highly popular among software developers. This software enables an organization to centralize and manage requirements, software modules, test cases, issues, and other development-related artefacts. Helix ALM offers a broad range of services, including requirements management, requirements management, and test case management. Helix ALM's modular structure allows organizations to license only the capabilities they require, and easily add others later.

