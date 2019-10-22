Construction Equipment Attachments 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Construction Equipment Attachments Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Using attachment such as Augers, Backhoes, Bale Handler helps to increase efficiency. These attachments result in better productivity for dozer, loader, motor grader, and excavator. Developing countries are focusing more on infrastructural development these days. Due to increasing construction activities in countries like India, China, and Brazil, the market share of this sector is expected to boost further. The industry is expected to show an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the near future.

Construction equipment generally refers to heavy-duty vehicles. These heavy-duty vehicles are specially designed for construction purposes. This equipment often used during the earthquake operation. These involve heavy trucks, heavy machines, engineering equipment, heavy hydraulics, and heavy vehicles.

The whole system is based on five equipment systems, such as implement, power train, information, control, traction, and structure. According to mechanical engineering, heavy machines are efficient as compared to their lower-end counterparts. The weight is directly proportional to its output power. Some of the Construction Equipment Attachments involves hydraulic drives as the basic source of motion.

Major Key Players:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY Group Company Ltd.

JCB

Doosan

XCMG

Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

Liebherr Group

Zoomlion

Deere

Kubota

CNH Global

Market Segment by Product Type

Excavator

Loaders

Motor Graders

Dump Truck

Bulldozers

Market Segment by Application

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

Engineering Working

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3726589-global-construction-equipment-attachments-market-research-report-2019

Market Segmentation The global market of the Construction Equipment Attachments industry can be segmented based on product type, application, and region.

By product type, the market is divided into Motor Graders, Bulldozers, Excavator, Dump Truck, and Loaders.

Based on the application, the market is classified into Residential Building, Engineering Working, Non-Residential Building, OEM, and Aftermarket.

Among them, the residential building covers the largest market share owing to the growing demand for this basic necessity.

Geographical Market Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of the Construction Equipment Attachments market includes different regions and countries. Some of them are North America, the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Asia Pacific, Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Europe, Russia, Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Germany, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, the Middle East and African region, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa and Turkey.

As a region, North America is leading the market in terms of market share. Superior technology, investment in research and development, and availability of raw materials are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the industry in the region.

Currently, the Indo Pacific region is growing highest owing to the presence of countries like Japan, China, and India. The area is anticipated to show the most elevated CAGR up to 2023.

Current Event

Recently, Volvo construction equipment announced that it reached one million connected customer base. The company arranged a celebration to celebrate the milestone. During the commemoration, the company hand over four excavators to a Danish company called GSV Materieludlejning. The four excavators are having Volvo’s CareTrack. CareTrack is a built-in telematics system manufactured by Volvo.

Volvo construction equipment is known to improve the boost time, productivity, and safety. Currently, the company has around 1,50,000 connected assets. Volvo is currently working on the production of electric vehicles and expected to challenge Tesla’s monopoly across the world.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3726589-global-construction-equipment-attachments-market-research-report-2019



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.