Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The main driving factors for the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) market are the growing automation of industrial processes, the demand for compact automation solutions, and the widespread adoption of IoT connectivity. The study's base year is 2015 and the projection period is 2016-2022. For years, PLCs have been an integral part of industrial process control and plant automation. They include a wide range of applications including lighting functions, chemical processing plants, and environmental systems.

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) are engineered to be extremely robust, even able to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and electrical noise to meet the demand for harsh industrial environments. In addition, sequential function map, ladder logic, and interactive block diagrams are used in programming. For dangerous industrial settings, these PLCs work seamlessly for years to offer excellent durability and precision. They also provide improved performance with factory automation and increased efficiency, thereby promoting the growth of the sector. However, PLC prices are hampering market growth.

In 2015, the demand for Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) market was estimated at USD 5.58 billion and is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2022. PLCs are computers used to control industrial electromechanical processes. The PLC controls the state of the input devices on an ongoing basis and makes decisions to manage the state of the output devices based on a customized system. Two types of PLCs are described in the report based on input/output (I/O) levels, namely micro PLC and nano PLC. Micro PLC’s I/O points are 36 to 256, while nano PLC has less than 36 I/O points.



Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The global market for Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) is segmented based on solution, vertical, industry, and geography. It is divided into hardware (processor, power supply, input/output (I/O), software, and service (training, maintenance, and consulting). It is divided into integrated or compact PLCs and modular PLCs based on the type. The vertical segmentation includes energy and electricity, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) market spans North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The growth of the PLCs market is expected to accelerate due to growing demand from the oil & gas industry. Both modules tackle the problems of controlling production and oil & gas transportation leakage and spillage. In addition, these types of industries are spread across large stretches of land and the PLCs help to organize the activities in different segments of the plant.

Industry News:

Due to the increasing focus on automation, the China PLC market is expected to expand rapidly. Increasing government support for industrial automation is driving China's growing demand for these components. It is expected that the increased manufacturing of electronics in Asia Pacific will have a positive impact on the PLCs market in China. To achieve competitive advantage, the country's producers hold intellectual property rights. Now, they are creating personalized services for customers.

