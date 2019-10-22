Public Relation Robots 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing artificial intelligence (AI) applications and growing humanoid deployment are key factors driving the growth of the Worldwide Public Relations Robots industry. AI helps robots understand language, read expressions, understand feelings, and even imitate human emotions. Many businesses are using AI software for assisted living duties, thus increasing the development of the Public Relations Robots industry around the globe. Due to the increasing adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) technology, law enforcement, and defense are expected to come up with significant advancements.

In addition, recent advances in assistive technologies, artificial intelligence innovations, and algorithms for machine learning are accelerating market growth. Increasing productivity and efficiency needs are increasing the demand for public relations robots in various sectors. However, high maintenance costs may hinder market growth. In addition, the reluctance of the end users to adapt to technological changes may limit the growth of the market.

Public relations robots are robots that are equipped with artificial intelligence technologies and are used in several applications such as control, surveillance, product distribution, and guest guidance. Such robots can perform several monotonous tasks without human interference, for example, Pepper is one of the world's most human-like robots that can interact with people and read emotions. A robot's working hours can also be expanded to satisfy valued demands outside traditional hours. Across industries such as hotels, restaurants, and advertising, public relations robots are also used to manage customers.



Market Segmentation:

The global market for robots in public relations can be segmented by service, end user, and geography. Depending on service, the global market for robots in public relations can be segmented into telepresence robots in public relations, humanoid robots in public relations, and others. As far as end users are concerned, the market for public relations robots can be segmented into hotels and restaurants, mobile guidance and information, advertising, healthcare, education and entertainment, media relations, agriculture, law enforcement and protection, and others. The category of hotels and restaurants robots is expected to dominate the global market due to the increasing use of delivery robots to increase operational efficiency and the rising automation requirements in room services.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America are divided into the global public relations robots sector. Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of automation in different industries and the rising need for an efficient hospitality service. Increasing robot assistant deployment in retail chains will fuel market growth in this area. Due to advances in AI technology and early adoption of automation, North America is most likely to contribute a comparatively higher market share. It is anticipated that increased reliance on public relations robots across Europe would fuel market growth.

Industry News:

The growing adoption of humanoids has been driving the robotics companies to integrate advanced AI into their robots to make them more interactive while dealing with humans. A lot of research and prototyping is underway to develop humanoids for household assistance for the elderly, children, and disabled.

