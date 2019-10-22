Personal Care Products Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Personal Care Products Market

Personal care products are a diverse range of products that can be in the form of a cream, oil, vapor, or solid, and there are products for various parts of the body. Products such as the face or body creams, hair oil, tissues, and wet wipes, deodorants and perfumes, sanitary napkins, talcum powder, shaving cream, and razor blades, toothpaste, shampoo, etc. all constitute personal care products.

These products are made from a wide range of natural, organic, synthetic, or blended materials. Skincare products like makeup and face and body creams are especially being manufactured with all-natural and organic materials and ingredients in order to be gentle on the skin. Natural and organic products are made from ingredients derived from plants and those that naturally occur in the environment. They are free from chemicals and pesticides and are very popular among consumers today.

Personal care products are not only used by individual consumers, but they also have a huge market in the hotel, hospitality, and corporate sector. Everyday-use products like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, sunscreen lotion, etc. are purchased and utilized by these industries in bulk on a daily basis.

The rise in e-commerce and online shopping portals has fueled the sale of personal care products. Products are now more easily accessible to consumers, which has spiked the consumption of personal care products and also given rise to newer companies and sellers.

Segmentation

This market report analyzes the volume and value of the Personal Care Product market segmented at a global level, regional level, and company level. The report is prepared by analyzing the overall Personal Care Products market size on a global level by collecting historical data and also by projecting future growth.

This report focuses on the manufacturing site data, capacity data, production data, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share data of the following Personal Care Product companies:

1. Unilever

2. P&G

3. L'Oreal

4. Estee Lauder

5. Kao

6. Johnson & Johnson

7. Colgate Palmolive

The report is further segmented by the type of personal care products and its market applications.

Segment by Type

1. Skincare

2. Haircare

3. Personal Hygiene

4. Make-up

5. Fragrance

6. Oral Hygiene

7. Others

Segment by Application

1. Men

2. Women

3. Children

Regional Analysis

This market report also segments data on a geographical level considering the production, export and import, and utilization of personal care products in the following regional areas:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. China

4. Japan

5. Southeast Asia

6. India

The growth of the personal care products market in North America is expected to be at a CAGR of 3.42%.

Industry News

A recent initiative towards reducing the use of plastic to help the environment has skincare products packaged in a bar of soap. The number of shampoo, moisturizer, face wash, and other body care products that come in plastic containers is in the millions around the world, and plastic is harmful to the environment. This unique product, SOAPBOTTLE, is a package made of soap that can contain any type of liquid, like a shampoo or a moisturizer. In a similar effort to reduce the plastic footprint, Unilever has taken up the initiative to halve the use of virgin plastic by 2025. This is through an attempt to reduce the use of plastic across all of its range of skin and beauty care products.

