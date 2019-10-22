Notes4Hope Partners with John Muir Medical Health Cancer Center

Notes4Hope Declares “WAR” On Breast Cancer, launching first WAR kit program to women going through breast cancer. #MoveBeyondAwareness and into Action

SAN FRANCISCO, BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notes4Hope is proud to announce the launch of their Wellness And Recovery (“WAR”) kits. This Friday, October 25th, 2019, 100 complimentary WAR kits will be distributed to women going through breast cancer treatment in the San Francisco, Bay Area kicking off with partnerships with John Muir Health Cancer Center, Sutter Alta Bates Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Kaiser East Bay Cancer Center, to name a few.

The WAR kits feature ten (10) key items that are designed to provide comfort and education on making simple changes by swapping out daily-use products with clean, non-toxic versions, including skin items verified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) Skin Deep database.

Sandy Preto, Co-Founder and President of Notes4Hope stated “Imagine your days filled with pain, uncertainty and loneliness. There are no manuals on how to cope with marathon surgeries, nauseating chemotherapy, and the fatigue of radiation treatments. That’s what I went through and the experience taught me firsthand what support and information women might need going through this journey.” Preto states, “The products in these kits are ones I personally use because they are clean, non-toxic and high-performing!”

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and of those cases, only 10% are driven by genetic factors. These These are alarming statistics. However, by making small, meaningful changes, it’s possible to reduce one’s chance of getting breast cancer.

About Notes4Hope:

Notes4Hope builds a community around the healing power of music to raise funds and provide education for breast cancer prevention. Notes4Hope is a qualified 501(c)3 organization, tax ID 46-1480209, and contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

Wellness And Recovery (WAR) Kits: Each item was carefully selected because of the comfort and wellness properties. Many of the products on this list were 100% donated, while others were provided at a significant discount. Thank you to the following partnerships with these companies for their generous contributions and support. For more information and to join the WAR against breast cancer, please visit www.notes4hope.org

• Crazy Sexy Cancer Tips Book – By Kris Carr. This book provides unique and useful tips for someone dealing with cancer diagnosis. Kris Carr’s life was turned upside down at the age of 32 when she was diagnosed with a rare stage IV liver and lung cancer. Sixteen years later, she’s alive today because of her relentless pursuit and implementation of wellness practices. kriscarr.com

• Body lotion – From EO Products. Skin is the human’s largest organ. Using a lotion that does not contain endocrine disrupting chemicals that cause hormone-related cancers is an important lifestyle change. www.eoproducts.com

• Tea Sampler – Organic & Non-GMO, this tea sampler provides warmth and helps to rebuild the broken-down immune system during and after treatment.

• Comfort Pillow – Made with love by Moraga Jr. Women’s Club. A small, heart-shaped pillow designed to comfort and shield the breast from the pulling seat belt when driving or being a passenger in a vehicle. www.moragajuniors.org

• Lip balm – From Naturz 5. With the mouth being a gateway to the human body, it’s important to use a lip balm that does not contain endocrine disruptors like many other commercial brand lip balms.

• Pain Relief Herbal Healing Oil – From Hollie’s Homegrown. Organic herb infused extra virgin olive oil, for use as a topical skin healer to help alleviate muscle and nerve pain. www.hollieshomegrown.com

• Hand Sanitizer Spray – From Cleanwell. Alcohol-free and completely natural, based on pure plant extracts. www.cleanwelltoday.com

• Notes4Hope Water Bottle - The adult body contains 50-65% water. Water is one of the most important nutrients in detoxifying your body and preventing cancer. This 17 oz durable, double-wall vacuum, copper insulation steel water bottle allows beverages to stay cold for 48 hours and hot for at least 12 hours. www.notes4hope.org/product-page/water-bottle

• CD4Hope Music Compilation – Contains uplifting and original songs by Bay Area artists focused on overcoming challenges.

• Soft Bamboo “Cozy Socks” – From Cariloha. Bamboo fluffy socks to keep feet warm during and after treatments. www.cariloha.com/bamboo-ankle-softy-sock-blue-lagoon.html

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Tiffany Cummins Sandy Preto

(415)952-7470 (925)202-8068

TRC & Associates Marketing PR Notes4Hope.org

Tiffany.cummins.trcassociates@gmail.com sandy@notes4hope.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.