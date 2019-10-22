Global Scientific Research Services Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Scientific Research Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific Research Services Market

In 2018, the global Scientific Research Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Scientific Research Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Scientific Research Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

PPD

ICON

Algorithme

PRA

IQVIA

Syneos Health

WuXi AppTec

Parexel

Charles River

Covance

LGC

KCAS

Frontage

Evotec

Avista Healthcare Public

Medpace

Merck Millipore Sigma

BASi

QPS

Linical

Scientist

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Agriculture

Government

Cosmetic Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

