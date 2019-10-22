Burt Ward "Robin" from Batman 66 announces new Gentle Giants Dog Food flavor Real Beef and Real Bacon @ Walmart.com

Burt Ward

Los Angeles, CA- HOLY BEEF & BACON! ……Burt Ward who starred as Robin on the iconic BATMAN 66 series, announced today that his Gentle Giants World Class Canine Nutrition Dog and Puppy Food, www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com has created a new dry dog and puppy food recipe. Ward said “It’s a Feast For Meat Lovers with real farm raised beef and real farm raised bacon.” Ward went on to say that this new recipe from Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food is a wholesome blend of All Non-GMO Super Premium Ingredients, including beef, bacon, pearled barley, brown rice, oatmeal and 8 nutritious fruits and vegetables, comprising of pumpkin, cranberries, blueberries, apples, peas, sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach.

Gentle Giants also has the superfood functional ingredient New Zealand Green Mussels that helps support your pet’s healthy joints, reduces inflammation, is a powerful natural source of glucosamine and chondroitin, and can help restore bone strength. Gentle Giants is loaded with chelated vitamins, minerals, omega-6 fatty acids, omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics and probiotics for a balanced and nutritious meal that is veterinarian recommended and perfectly formulated to support your dog’s daily life from puppy throughout adulthood to senior and super senior. Dogs eating Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food and following Gentle Giants Special Feeding and Care Program are living as long as 27 healthy, active years with an excellent quality of life.

Gentle Giants is designed for dogs with all types of activities at all life stages, including highly active, athletic adult dogs, growing puppies (we feed Gentle Giants to puppies beginning at 4 weeks old), and gestating and lactating females. Gentle Giants is also uniquely designed as a “rotational diet,” meaning that all of the different Gentle Giants dry and wet dog and puppy foods can be fed interchangeably and can be mixed together for added taste and variety.

Gentle Giants is manufactured in the USA, is made Fresh for every Order, and is sold Fresh to retailers and customers every week. Gentle Giants is the ONLY food that your dog needs for its entire lifetime - from the first bites as a puppy to the senior years. Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food is world class nutrition for every breed of dog, for every age and for every stage of life: Puppies - Adults - Seniors - Small - Medium - Large!

Gentle Giants Dog Food Key Benefits

Natural, 100% Poultry Free, Non-GMO Super Premium Ingredients provides complete and balanced nutrition for dogs and puppies of all breeds, all sizes, and all ages, even those with sensitive stomachs

Lower saturated fat inside every kibble and no greasy coating of saturated fat on the outside of every kibble maximizes nutrition and supports longevity.

Added New Zealand Green Mussels is a superfood functional ingredient that helps support your pet’s healthy joints, reduces inflammation, and is an excellent natural source of glucosamine and chondroitin

Added prebiotics and probiotics support healthy intestinal regularity

Added Chelated vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and supplements such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Taurine and Niacin improves digestion, increases absorption of nutrients, maximizes nutrition, and supports optimal health

Gentle Giants is a unique rotational diet of dry and wet dog and puppy food that can be fed interchangeably and mixed together with other Gentle Giants dog and puppy foods for added taste and variety.

What Makes Gentle Giants So Healthy and So Different From Other Dog Foods?

Less Saturated Fat on the inside of each kibble

No Greasy Coating of Saturated Fat on the outside of each kibble

Non GMO Ingredients (No Genetically Modified Organisms) in Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Foods

No Fillers, No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, No Gluten, No BHA, No BHT, No Ethoxyquin, No By-Products, No Artificial Colors or Dyes, No Artificial Flavors, and No Artificial Preservatives

Combines with Gentle Giants Special Feeding and Care Program which has achieved increased longevity and a superb quality of life for thousands of Gentle Giants Rescue and Adoptions rescue dogs.

Gentle Giants World Class Canine Nutrition ‘Quality of Life’ Feast For Meat Lovers Super Premium Dog and Puppy Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrition Profiles for all life stages including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. of more as an adult).

You can read about how we feed and care for our dogs/puppies in our Special Feeding and Care Program located at: https://www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com/special-feeding-and-care-program.html.

Using the feeding and care techniques that we’ve developed over the last 25 years can produce terrific results in helping your dog live long, healthy, active lives with a wonderful quality of life.

All of Gentle Giants dry and wet dog and puppy foods can be mixed together for added taste and variety.

Plus: Burt will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Jan 2020, and will guest star on the CW Network cross over episode of CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS on Supergirl, The Arrow, Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Burt’s episode will air on December 8, 2019.

