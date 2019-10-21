Modern Acupuncture Holds Grand Opening Event for 47th Clinic

Nation’s fastest growing health and wellness franchise brings accessible and affordable acupuncture to Staten Island, New York.

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Acupuncture™, the first franchise to make the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture available to people in a convenient and affordable way, is now open in Staten Island, New York. This clinic marks the 1st location to open in New York, and the 47th in the nation.Modern Acupuncture is flourishing a movement to propel acupuncture into the 21st Century with two compelling words “Let’s Tingle”. Their goal is to revolutionize the way people approach healthcare with a natural and proven solution to the stressors of today’s modern lifestyle. Modern Acupuncture offers affordable memberships, including an unlimited plan, encouraging patients to include acupuncture in their everyday health and wellness routine. Acupuncture is a proven, pill-free treatment for chronic pain, stress, sleep and is recognized by A-list celebrities and top athletes for taking them to the next level. Modern Acupuncture also offers glow treatments, a no-tox beauty routine, with glowing results for anti-aging and improving acne. Treatments are convenient taking approximately 30 minutes, and walk-in sessions are available.To celebrate their new clinic opening, Modern Acupuncture will be holding a grand opening event on Saturday November 6th, 2019 from 11am to 4pm. Acupuncturists will be doing pulse diagnostics. Additionally, there will be light food and refreshments, as well as raffles, prize giveaways, music and more.“In the modern world, we are always doing,” said Daniel Pfeleging, licensed acupuncturist at Modern Acupuncture. “It’s stimulating to the nervous system, and over time we are overstimulated and overstressed. Stress is the number one killer in the modern world. This is a way to engage the part of your mind to shut that off and force you to relax. You don’t have to develop a skill; you just have to sit in the chair. You engage that part of your brain, and it makes you relax. It’s very healing to your body. In a city where doing nothing is looked at like a sin, acupuncture is the key. It just works.”Modern Acupuncture offers an elevated acupuncture experience where unlike traditional acupuncture treatments, it does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health. Tiny needles (the size of a human hair) are carefully inserted into key points on the body to trigger an increase in blood flow to blocked or weak areas. When healthy blood flow is restored, the body’s natural healing abilities are activated, sending the body back into balance. Cosmetic acupuncture is an all-natural, chemical-free approach to improving skin texture, acne, and an overall glow. It’s the only targeted beauty treatment with direct health and well-being benefits.The spa-like, open setting with multiple zero-gravity chairs, also makes this the ideal space for groups to spend 30 minutes together doing something to positively impact their health. The clinics treat bridal parties with cosmetic glow sessions, networking groups, co-workers for team-building healthy happy hours, and sports teams for recovery and optimal performance.Our mission is to make lives better through health and wellness programs, non-profits for awareness and education, military and first responders, retirement homes to treat elderly patients, schools and families, and any groups looking to improve their life with acupuncture. We offer special memberships to educators, military and first responders as well as teens.Acupuncture is administered by acupuncturists who are licensed professionals with masters or doctorates of Chinese Medicine. On average in the US it takes more than 2,000 hours to be eligible to earn an acupuncture license. Modern Acupuncture is a proud partner of the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) and provides ongoing training by their clinical team in collaboration with Robert Doane, EAMP, L.AC., DIPL., C.H., co-founder at Modern Acupuncture and world-renowned acupuncturist.The Staten Island clinic is located at 7001 Amboy Road Suite C-102Staten Island, NY, 10307. It shares a shopping center with Walgreens, Quest Diagnostics, Qdoba, Tropical Smoothie Café and is adjacent to Investors Bank. The location is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, or to book an appointment, visit https://www.modernacupuncture.com/new-york/staten-island/tottenville-ny005



