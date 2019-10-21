Northwest Career College Earns Ninth Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Las Vegas career college receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it nine straight Talk Awards.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northwest Career College has educated thousands of students since it first opened its doors. Those students have received not only an education but a welcoming experience during their time in school. For its efforts in providing students with an amazing experience, Northwest Career College has earned nine consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction.Winners of the Talk Awards are based on The Stirling Center for Excellence’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.Since 1997, thousands of students have attended Northwest Career College and gone on to successful careers. Among the programs available are massage therapy, criminal justice, dental assisting, medical assisting, medical billing and coding, paralegal and legal assistant studies, pharmacy technician, and phlebotomy technician.Initially founded by Dr. John Kenny as Northwest Massage School, the school was created to help people who did not have a set career path but knew they were interested in the healthcare field. As the need for trained healthcare providers grew, the school expanded its offerings and was renamed Northwest Health Careers . Further expansion has led to the current Northwest Career College, which offers a full range of educational possibilities to boost students’ personal growth, improve career outlooks and expand awareness of their own personal possibilities. The goal is for all students to be the best professionals they can be.The school is built on the foundations of family instilled by Dr. Kenny. Once you enter the doors of Northwest, you are family. The school has a student-centered philosophy where students come first. Its open-door and open-heart approach to education set it apart from all the others. It’s a feeling you get when you first walk in the doors.Instructors at Northwest are the leaders in their fields who are dedicated to teaching and training fellow professionals. In turn, the school’s graduates go on to become leaders in the field as well.As a whole, Northwest has high expectations of excellence for its students and alumni. When students graduate, they are the school’s representative in the community, so they take everyone’s success very seriously. Northwest is now and forever committed to excellence.Northwest’s main campus is located at 7398 Smoke Ranch Road in Las Vegas. For more information, call 702-389-7269 or visit https://www.northwestcareercollege.edu . Visit the school’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/northwest-career-college About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



