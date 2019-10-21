Player Tracking Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Player Tracking Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

As stated in a report, the global player tracking market is likely to grow in a profound manner. Increased adoption of player tracking solutions which help coaches in making informed decisions to enhance players’ performance is one of the main reasons influencing the market size greatly. Also, increase in demand for real-time information by sports team to integrate analytics into decision-making process is also expected to foster the global Player Tracking Market during the forecasted time period.

In addition, demand for real-time data; growth in internet and cloud technology, and more usage of smart devices among various sports organizations will also accelerate the growth of the global Player Tracking market in the upcoming years. The solutions and services offered by player tracking devices is useful to monitor various fitness-related parameters including heartbeat, speed, and distance which in turn also help coaches and support staff to reduce injury-related instances.

Important Key Players Analysis: Zebra Technologies, Catapult Sports, STAT Sports, ChyronHego, STATS, Kinexon, Polar, Playgineering, Sonda Sports, JOHAN Sports, Exelio, Q-Track, Advanced sports analytics, Xampion, Sports Performance Tracking and more.

The global player tracking market has been segregated into type and application. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into Individual Sports and Team Sports. Team Sports is expected to dominate the market due to various different types of sports falling under this category such as hockey, Soccer, cricket, and basketball. On the basic of application, the market has been divided into smart glasses, smart-watches and fitness bands, and vests

The regional analysis will offer a clear picture of the market progression over key regions. The global market of the player tracking has been analysed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. North America is the leading revenue contributor of the player tracking market which is mainly due to increased spending of sports association on advanced player tracking systems in order to analyse and track the player performance and health during sports. The sports associations including National Basketball League, National Football League and National Hockey League are spending heavily on using advanced player tracking systems in different games and sports. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow in the coming years which is mainly due to rising internet usage, growing popularity of smart devices and cloud technology among various sports organizations which is influencing the market size. Player tracking solution is considered as one of the reliable components to keep an eye on the efficiency of the players.

With the growing demand of player tracking solutions, more number of companies are likely to foray into this sector. With an increase in strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, mergers & acquisitions among the companies, the market size is expected to grow rapidly in the next coming years.

March 2019

STATS recently launched AutoSTATS, the first AI and computer vision technology, in order to deliver effective player-tracking data through any broadcast.

