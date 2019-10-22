$50,000 Settlement Obtained for Woman Spied on in Fitting Room

Tyler D. Bailey, Esq.

The Bailey Law Firm has secured a $50,000 settlement on behalf of a woman whose privacy was violated when a Peeping Tom photographed her in her dressing room.

Far too often, business owners attempt to evade any responsibility when third parties commit crimes that harm their patrons, despite having knowledge that their patrons are at risk.” — Tyler J. Bailey, Esq.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bailey Law Firm has announced that it has secured a $50,000 settlement on behalf of a woman whose privacy was violated when a Peeping Tom photographed her with a cell phone in her dressing room at a big box retailer. The perpetrator placed his phone beneath the door of the dressing room, took photographs and then fled the scene. He was never identified or caught, but the woman suffered from emotional distress and harm.Attorney Tyler Bailey, Esq. is the founder of Bailey Law Firm. He said that this case shows how important it is for businesses to ensure the safety of their customers.“This case is important because far too often business owners attempt to evade any responsibility when third parties commit crimes that harm their patrons despite having knowledge that their patrons are at risk,” he said. “Results like this demonstrate that business and property owners can be held accountable in South Carolina for crimes committed by third parties that harm victims on their property if it can be established that they knew and/or should have known that they created an unreasonable risk of harm the victim suffered.”About Bailey Law FirmBailey Law Firm, L.L.C., is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of individuals, families, workers, consumers, victims and institutions when they need it most. Attorney Tyler D. Bailey and his staff at Bailey Law Firm are devoted to pursuing justice and accountability for those who have been injured or harmed due to the misconduct and negligence of others. They also navigate the criminal justice system to obtain the best possible outcomes for their clients who are facing criminal charges. Not only are they committed to zealously advocating for their clients, they are also dedicated to bettering the community. Because of their commitment to the community, they dedicate their time and resources to various non-profits throughout South Carolina.You can reach attorney Tyler J. Bailey, Esq. by calling (888) 981-0034 or by submitting a contact form at his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile

$50,000 Settlement for Woman Spied On in Dressing Room



