Ann Coulter to Discuss Impeachment Live on For the People Today at 7pm ET/4pm PT on KCAA Radio

When Ann Coulter Met Judge Herb Dodell in New York City

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Coulter , author of thirteen New York Times best-selling books, will be a special guest on Judge Herb Dodell ’s popular radio show, For the People, live today at 7pm ET/4pm PT on www.kcaaradio.com Judge Herb met the Ann Coutler this past summer in New York City during a media tour for his book, From the Trench to the Bench, where they were both guests on comedian Sherrod Small’s Race Wars Podcast and the two legal eagles immediately hit it off, having an intense discussion on gun control, restraining orders and current events.“Ann offers a unique and different perspective on the political and moral issues of the day,” says Judge Herb. “We look forward to a great discussion today on For the People.”Judge Herb, along with his co-host radio personality Gary Garver, will be speaking with Coulter about how impeachment works and the constitutional crisis.You may follow Ann Coutler on her website http://www.anncoulter.com/ on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAnnCoulter/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AnnCoulter For more information on Judge Herb Dodell go to www.JudgeHerbDodell.us and you may follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/judge_herb_dodell/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb/ To purchase a copy of From the Trench to the Bench on Amazon go here https://www.amazon.com/TRENCH-BENCH-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1791734006/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?crid=2QL5G5VY7I573&keywords=judge+herb+dodell&qid=1563811681&s=gateway&sprefix=judge+her%2Caps%2C194&sr=8-1-fkmr0 About Judge Herb Dodell:When I decided to write a book, my wife, Shelli, asked me two questions. Why was I writing it and for whom? After a great deal of thought and introspection the answers were clear. I wanted to use my many years of experience as a trial lawyer and the experience I was getting as a judge to help the public deal with the anxieties and stresses that come from an involvement with the legal system. Most people know little about how the legal system really works. When exposed to it, they are faced with anxiety over what to do and fearful about the uncertainty over what to expect, how to get the right lawyer, their exposure and the expense. What is likely to happen? This is an emotional time. Knowing what to expect and how to deal with it is reassuring. For some, they just want to learn about the legal system. The book provides information for them. For those caught up in the legal system or who are about to get caught up in it, whether it is small claims court, restraining orders, general litigation, an eviction or a criminal matter, my intention is to give them practical guidelines from someone who has been there from the day-to-day battles to the perspective of the judge. What can they anticipate? What should they do? How should they deal with it? This book will tell them what they need to know so that they can navigate the legal system and make better choices. Much of what happens is ego dominated. By using the spiritual technology outlined for each subject they can reduce or eliminate the chaos and uncertainty and replace it with order and fulfillment. The result is less anxiety and stress plus a saving of time and money. The stories and cases provide illustrations about what can happen. The bottom line is that I wanted to provide a book that was informative, entertaining, practical and with a spiritual component.



