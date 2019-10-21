Global Flexible OLED Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Flexible OLED Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexible OLED Market:

Executive Summary

A flexible OLED (organic light emitting diode) enables the devices to bend and roll while still in operation. An OLED emits light owing to the presence of a thin film of organic semiconductors of thickness that is approximately 100 nanometers. Regular OLEDs refer to diodes that are fabricated on a glass substrate. On the other hand, flexible OLEDs employ flexible plastic like polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Replacement of glass with PET has also enabled a reduction in the weight of the overall product, making it more adaptable in favourable ways. The global flexible OLED market is expected to ascend at a lucrative rate over the forecast period, as per the latest report.

Such extensive growth in the flexible OLED market can be owed to the rapid upscaling of the electronics industry. Further, OLEDs find a wide array of application in different end-user industry verticals. Such applications include the production of electronic-paper or bendable displays that can be integrated into wallpaper, clothing, or other curved surfaces. Moreover, technological advancements noted in several countries and ascending per capita income are other factors driving the global flexible OLED market over the forecast period. Such growth in the disposable income is also estimated to drive consumers to adopt electronic displays with flexible displays.

Continuous research and development activities for the creation of opportunities for the expansion of the flexible OLED market are promoting fast paced growth. However, even though such factors are contributing to the ascension of the global flexible OLED market, certain factors are assessed to limit the market growth during the forecast period lower efficiency of OLED and lower level of brightness are bound to create hesitation in the adoption of OLED, hindering market growth. Further, complete breakdown of devices on the introduction of stress is another factor limiting the ascension of the global OLED market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global OLED market is segmented by type, application, and region. Based on type, the global OLED market is segmented into solution-castable amorphous, amorphous, and crystalline. Based on application, the global flexible OLED market is segmented into tablets, mobile phones, televisions, wearable electronics, aerospace, and micro-displays.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global flexible OLED market is studied for a geographical segmentation to reveal hidden trends that are vital for ideal decision-making. Such segmentation has been carried into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America dominated the global OLED market over the forecast period, retaining its prominent position in the market since the beginning of the forecast period. Europe is estimated to witness sizeable growth in the global market, garnering a second place after North America.

Alternatively, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness speedy market growth during the assessment period. Influential countries such as China and India are expected to grow owing to the rising disposable income of consumers and emerge as potential growth pockets through the review period.

News

October 2019: Google recently unveiled their new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL which come with feature OLED screens with a 90 Hz refresh rate which Google has termed as smooth display.

Continuous…

