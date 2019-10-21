Disc Brakes Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Disc Brakes Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Disc brakes use a heavy disc or a rotor that is bolted to the wheel hub and rotates with it. The caliper is a stationary housing that is connected to the axle casing or stub axle and consists of two pistons which are hydraulic by nature. The ends of the pistons are attached to brake friction pads, one on each side of the disc. Passages are drilled into the caliper to help the fluid enter and leave each housing. The cooling characteristics are excellent making it highly resistant to brake fading.

When the disc brakes are applied, hydraulic pressure is built up behind the pistons and the friction pads are forced inward against the revolving disc, providing braking effort. This force of the friction pad on both sides will retard the disc. On releasing the brakes, the rubber sealing rings act as return springs and causes the piston and hence the friction pads to move away from the disc, thereby releasing it. More than one caliper can also be used but the cooling rate will reduce as well.

The report published on the global disc brakes market is a comprehensive analysis of the various factors that can affect the market as well as being a valuable source of information to people interested in the industry. By analyzing the prospects of the market as well as historical data the overall market size is presented in the report. The market share, revenue, ex-factory price and the different manufacturing sites used by each of the top manufacturers presented in the report is discussed and the conclusions mentioned in the report.

Market Segmentation

The global disc brakes market can be split into different market segments based on the type of material used to construct the disc brake and the different applications that each type can be used for.

Market split according to type:

Cast Iron: Because of the high heat and pressure a small portion of the iron and its carbon is converted to graphite which acts as a lubricant enabling smooth braking.

CMC: They are ceramic matrix composites which consist of various ceramic fibres that are embedded in a matrix made of ceramic.

Market split according to application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycles and Scooters

Others

Regional Overview

From the period 2018 to 2025 the annual growth rate of the global brake disc market was expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 8.5% with a valuation of US$5027 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$9660 million by the end of 2025. Based on the number of units sold in 2017 the global brake disc market is valued at 422 million units and is expected to reach 923 million units which translate to an annual growth rate of 10.3% from the year 2018 to the year 2025. In 2018 the valuation for the disc brakes market was US$5440 million and was expected to reach US$9660 million by the end of 2025 which was a CAGR of 8.6% during the period.

Industry News

An upgraded Tiagra groupset has been launched by the Japanese components giant, Shimano. The Tiagra is an entry-level groupset which aims to deliver an enriching cycling experience to novices in road biking, It is available as part of a hydraulic disc brakes groupset which comes along with a double-chainring drivetrain system and a 10-speed gearbox.

