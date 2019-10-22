New Surface Area Reference Materials to Support Exemplary Quality Assurance in Routine Measurements

Tony Thornton, Micromeritics Director of Technical Information Micromeritics

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corp., a global leader in surface area measurement, has introduced a new range of secondary standards which makes it easier to demonstrate the highest levels of data integrity when characterizing surface area by gas adsorption. Traceable to either NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) or BAM (Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und -prüfung) standards the new materials are particularly relevant for analysis in highly-regulated environments, such as the pharmaceutical industry. By routinely analyzing these highly stable, rigorously characterized standards, users of any gas adsorption system – Micromeritics or alternative vendor - can robustly validate instrument performance.“Gas adsorption systems generate surface area data from measurements of relatively simple parameters such as temperature and pressure and require minimal routine calibration,” said Tony Thornton, Director of Technical Information, Micromeritics. “However, it is good practice to routinely check performance and we’ve provided well-characterized materials to support that activity for some time. The difference with these new reference materials is that they are traceable, to NIST/BAM standards, a distinction that we know is critical to customers in certain industries.”In total, Micromeritics will offer four traceable secondary surface area standards; one is already in place, two will be released over the next three months, with one more to follow soon. Together the standards span a surface area range of 1 to 175 m2/g making it possible to select a standard that is well-matched to the vast majority of industrial applications. Each material has been analyzed multiple times, on multiple instruments, including systems from the company’s Gemini, TriStar, 3-Flex and ASAP ranges, to produce a global average result. Materials are supplied with this result, with associated accuracy limits, and an accompanying test method. The qualification period for the reference materials is ten years with individual sample bottles expiring one year after opening.“This is a product we’ve been wanting to put in place for some time now,” said Tony Thornton. “I’m delighted it is now available and will be for many years to come. These new reference materials will be a particularly welcome introduction for quality managers looking to demonstrate the highest levels of data integrity, whichever gas adsorption system they are working with.”About Micromeritics InstrumentMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development.The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA and has more than 400 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micromeritics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for oil processing, petrochemicals and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and works at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Under its premium brand Particulate Systems, Micromeritics discovers and commercializes innovative material characterization technologies that are complementary to core product lines. Cost-efficient contract testing is offered via its laboratory Particle Testing Authority (PTA).The strategic acquisitions of Freeman Technology Ltd and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech) reflect an ongoing commitment to optimized, integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis.For additional information visit www.micromeritics.com



