Harvard Bioscience Announces Executive Appointment

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) announced today that Ken Olson has been named Vice President and General Manager, Pre-Clinical Systems (DSI), reporting to Chairman, President and CEO, Jim Green.



Olson will lead the Pre-Clinical Systems Team, which is comprised of the Data Sciences International team focused on delivering market leading preclinical products, systems, and services to the drug discovery and development industry.

Green said, “I am thrilled Ken is joining our team. This is a key appointment to the leadership team. Ken brings a strong track record in technology and development, operating leadership and strategic customer relationships.”

Olson, formerly Sr. Vice President, Global Engineering and Operations at Spacelabs Healthcare, is a highly accomplished leader in strategic research and development for high technology products and is an expert in intellectual property development and licensing. Prior to joining Spacelabs, Ken held various leadership positions at ABT Molecular Imaging, Medtronic, and Cardiac Sciences. Ken holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science. Our products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through our global sales organization, websites, catalogs, and through distributors. We have sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Canada and China. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com .

CONTACT:

Mike Rossi

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 508 893 8999



