CBD in E-Liquids: 2019 Report Guide for the EU

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD in E-Liquids: A Guide For The EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CBD for vaping is not as straightforward as one might imagine, despite there being vaping product regulations in Europe with the existence of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). The convergence of vaping and CBD has caught some governments off guard, while others have chosen to remain more cautious.

Regardless of whether or not the e-liquid contains nicotine, safety and consumer laws apply - and consequently, each EU member state has a different legal regime.

This report examines the different rules and regulations in place for CBD and vaping across the EU.

Topics Covered

  • The legal classification of CBD in the European Union
  • THC trace levels
  • CBD in e-liquids
  • CBD e-liquids in different EU member states
  • Legal risks
  • Nicotine-containing liquids

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ommxqv

