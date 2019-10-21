SomaLogic Significantly Expands Key Strategic Collaboration

Ten-year agreement with Novartis demonstrates broad and deep commitment to accelerating disease and therapeutic-specific insights based on proprietary proteomic technology

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colo., USA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., announced today that it has entered into a new ten-year agreement with its long-time pharmaceutical partner, Novartis, to expand the application of SomaLogic’s leading proteomic technology across the company’s drug discovery and development efforts. The agreement includes plans to analyze at least 250,000 clinical samples from across the Novartis drug development portfolio.

“Our ongoing collaboration with our Novartis colleagues, which began in 2011 and was extended in 2014, has been instrumental in both developing and validating the value of our SomaScan Platform,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., CEO of SomaLogic. “Today, our technology is being used to inform research efforts around the world, promote individual health and wellness, and augment clinical decision-making.”

Under this new agreement, Novartis will expand its access to the SomaScan® Platform, which currently measures approximately 5000 human proteins in a small amount of biological sample. The SomaScan Platform enables Novartis to discover new insights into the biology of disease and the variability of drug response, develop new biomarkers that better target high-responder populations, and then apply these insights to the design of their clinical trials and commercial programs. In turn, this collaboration will assist SomaLogic to grow its clinical proteomics database and expand its growing pipeline of precision health information products. These products are aimed at helping individuals optimize their health and wellness as well as proactively manage many diseases and conditions.

"By continuing our collaboration with SomaLogic and incorporating proteomics into our development programs, alongside our genomics capabilities and deep analysis of our vast historical data resources, we aim to achieve unprecedented insight into human physiology," said John Tsai, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novartis. "Deciphering the complex interaction of protein networks in the body could unlock an additional therapeutic approach for treating the unmet needs of patients."

Specific terms of the agreement, including financials and milestones, were not disclosed.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from the precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of health-related changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

