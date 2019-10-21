/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 14-Oct-19 12,597 235.67 2,968,687.12 15-Oct-19 12,366 240.11 2,969,218.81 16-Oct-19 - - - 17-Oct-19 13,881 229.91 3,191,415.41 18-Oct-19 13,992 228.10 3,191,536.02

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494



