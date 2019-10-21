Servicesutra Launches Interior Designing Services Across Major Cities in India

Servicesutra.com – the popular marketplace platform that helps users in comparing and hiring local service providers have launched interior designing services.

INDIA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Servicesutra.com – the popular online marketplace platform that helps users in finding, comparing and hiring local service providers have launched interior designing services. Interior designing services will be available across all of the major cities in India including Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Kolkata.Other popular services available on Servicesutra platform includes one time home and office cleaning, daily housekeeping, local and interstate moving and household storage services.On asking what makes their platform unique, Mr. Jay N Prasad, the CTO of servicesutra said, that prices for local services like cleaning, pest control, moving service or interior designing for that matter are not fixed. And unless a user compares prices and credentials, they won’t be able to make the right decision about hiring a service provider for the job.Servicesutra fills this gap by connecting a user to three of the pre-verified service providers who are readily available and wants to compete to win the job. Each and every service providers enlisted on its platform are document verified, which means, while using the platform, a user can be rest assured that they are dealing with a genuine and registered company.Servicesutra had started its operations from Kolkata, and over a period of time, it has expanded its operation to many other major cities in India. While talking about their expansion plan, Mr. Jay said, that since they handpick service professionals locally from the city where they launch their operation, it takes time. But they are at it and planning to launch it to other tier two cities across India by mid 2020.On service vertical side, they are working to add many home improvement related categories in days to come. If you are in India, you may like to check this platform and see how it helps you get the job done perfectly and at best rates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.