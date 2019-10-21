Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ --

﻿

Maranello (Italy), 21 October 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:





Trading



Date



(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share



excluding fees











Consideration excluding fees















($)







Consideration excluding fees















(€)*



15/10/2019 NYSE 6,000 156.6261 939,756.60 853,780.87 16/10/2019 NYSE 12,000 160.1066 1,921,279.32 1,742,656.98 17/10/2019 NYSE 12,000 158.2795 1,899,354.00 1,709,128.05 18/10/2019 NYSE 18,000 155.9642 2,807,355.60 2,519,163.32



Total







- 48,000 157.6614 7,567,745.52 6,824,729.21

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 18 October 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 149,999,949.15 for No. 1,063,109 common shares purchased on the MTA (equal to the full amount of the Second Tranche to be executed on MTA as announced on 1 July 2019)

USD 43,141,531.74 (Euro 39,151,393.72*) for No. 281,385 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,321,528 common shares held in treasury as of 18 October 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.23% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase





Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.