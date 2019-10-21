Global E-Readers Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Drivers and Challenges 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “E-Readers 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Sector Dynamics to Favor E-Readers Market Growth

Description: -

A portable electronic device solely used for reading digital books is termed as electronic book reader or e-book reader. In simpler words, e-readers are handheld, mobile electronic device where electronic versions of newspapers, books, magazines, and other related periodicals can be read. They are designed to operate for long hours with less power consumption. Currently, the e-reader market is booming. It is likely to generate high turnover due to its widespread utility. Several benefits offered by e-reader over conventional reading is likely to fuel the global market of e-readers. The report on the global market of e-reader explores scopes for its expansion and details possible restraints of the market.

Technological upgradations are casting a strong positive impact on the global market. The e-ink technology is extensively used by e-readers for displays. Increase in research activities that are resulting in the development of new or upgrading the existing technologies to provide better reading experience to the readers can spur growth of the market. Advantages of e-readers, such as portability and handiness are likely to increase their sales count. In the present scenario, the rise in the demand for compressed gadgets, as they are travel-friendly and eliminate the risk for abrasion, is expected to promote the growth of the e-reader market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amazon, Barnes&Noble, PocketBook, Kobo(Rakuten), Bookeen, Ectaco, Ematic, DistriRe, d(ICARUS), Aluratek, Tolino, Hanvon, Onyx, ………….

Foreign language learning solutions, enhanced reading experience, and free e-books are additional factors that are rising the demand for e-book reader can drive the e-reader market growth. Online content is trending, bolster by strong network connectivity and widespread impact of digitalization are playing a significant role in popularizing e-readers, which is likely to register an upswing for its global market. Surge in educational curriculum, growing adoption of e-books, booming e-learning market, and increase in the availability of free e-books are also expected to augment the worldwide market of e-readers.

Segment Analysis

E-ink eReader and TFT-LCD eReader are type-based segments of the global e-readers market. The e-ink or electronic ink technology is used to produce paper-like display. This is technology is used by Amazon’s kindle. In case of TFT-LCD, it is liquid-crystal display (LCD) uses liquid thin-film-transistor (TFT) technology that offers better image quality. The sales of both type of e-readers is currently trading on the changing preference of people. Hence, both the segments are expected to gain considerable traction for the market. Education, home use, and commercial are application-based segment of the market. the education segment to generate higher traction.

Regional Outlook

The North America e-reader market is expected to earn high revenue. It is due to early adoption of modern technologies, dominance of tech-savvy people, and presence of firm technical base the North America market is expected to exhibit robust growth. The e-reader market in the Asia Pacific region is up for a robust growth. The rise in cognizance of e-readers and increase in their adoption among people are likely to prompt the regional market growth. The regional study of the market helps in understanding demographic challenges that the market can encounter and area-specific growth pattern of the market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

