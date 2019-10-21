Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

According to a report, the global pharmaceutical warehousing market is likely to grow in a reflective manner. Pharmaceutical warehousing basically means physical movement of medicinal stock in and out of a medical store warehouse. With the growing popularity of warehousing management system (WMS) in the pharmaceutical warehousing industry, the global pharmaceutical warehousing market is expected to grow during the projected period.

Some of the factors that are likely to fuel the market size include rapid urbanization, government regulations, and enhanced technology that results in shift of pharmaceuticals industry from unorganized to organized sector. Moreover, growing health awareness coupled with increasing number of diseases is driving the pharmaceutical warehousing greatly.

The key players operating in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market offer storage services for a wide array of goods which includes natural gases and refrigerated goods. There are various factors that will contribute towards the growth of this market and some of them include increasing chronic diseases which arises the need of better and timely medical treatment. Through warehouses, constant flow and availability of essential quality health commodities is offered in a timely and cost-efficient way, which in turn increases the demand of pharmaceutical warehousing globally.

Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the global pharmaceutical warehousing market has been conducted based on type and application. By type, the market has been divided into Non-Cold Chain Warehouse and Cold Chain Warehouse. Based on application, the global market has being divided into Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital and others.

Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America (which includes United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia Pacific region (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is anticipated to play a significant role in the market during the coming years. Some of the factors influencing the growth rate of the market in the region include increase in chronic diseases, aging population, and a shift toward home-based treatment in the region which are likely to fuel the market size in next few years. Meanwhile, continuous product innovation and development of energy efficient warehousing increase different opportunities for key players in the APAC market which will result in expansion of the market over the projected period. Also government initiatives for arranging better pharmaceutical warehousing facilities in the region will fuel the market size of pharmaceutical warehousing in the future.

Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market: Industry News

There are many companies across the world that are working on the ways to offer better pharmaceutical warehousing services to the companies. Due to recent redevelopments and growing technology, key players are likely to enter into new territories by forming joint ventures with other regional companied which is likely to prove favourable for the growth of this market.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pharmaceutical Warehousing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pharmaceutical Warehousing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agility

DB Schenker

DHL

Kuehne+Nagel

UPS

BDP International

XPO Logistics

FedEx Supply Chain

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics

NFI

DSC Logistics

Penske Logistics

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

BPL

Damco

DACHSER

Montreal Chemical Logistics

Atlanta Bonded Warehouse

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Non-Cold Chain Warehouse

Cold Chain Warehouse

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Factory

Pharmacy

Hospital

Other

