Porsche brings sound of Gewandhaus Orchestra to Stuttgart’s city centre Live concert streaming from vehicle audio system

Stuttgart . On 24 October, Leipzig’s Gewandhaus Orchestra will be giving a guest performance at the Liederhalle concert hall in Stuttgart and Porsche will be streaming the event live to the Dorotheen Quarter in Stuttgart. The sports car manufacturer will be using two Panamera cars fitted with Burmester sound systems for this live streaming. They will be parked at a central spot in the Eduard-Breuninger-Straße. The concert can also be listened to through Burmester systems at the Sanisbar restaurant.

“We are proud about this cooperation with the Gewandhaus Orchestra and are pleased that the live transmission will allow a wide audience enjoy the concert”, says Uwe-Karsten Städter, Director of Procurement at Porsche AG and Patron of the Gewandhaus Orchestra on the Executive Board. “We see it as an important social responsibility to make culture accessible to everyone at a variety of locations.”

The guest performance of the Gewandhaus Orchestra starts at 8 pm and is the opening event to the season of master concerts to be held at the Liederhalle concert hall in Stuttgart. The program will be led by Gewandhaus conductor Andris Nelsons. It includes pieces from Gustav Mahler, Robert Schumann, Richard Wagner and Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy.

The Porsche Panamera cars will be parked at the Dorotheen Quarter from 10 am onwards and guests will be invited to try out the car’s seating. Experts from the high-end audio system manufacturer Burmester will be on hand to answer any questions about the vehicles’ special sound system. In the evening, the Sanisbar restaurant will also be serving a special 4-course meal and a table can be reserved for this.

Culture for the masses As part of its sustainability strategy, Porsche has been sponsoring cultural projects for years with the intention of offering as many people as possible free access to culture. One particularly popular example which attracts large crowds is the “Ballet in the Park” event where performances in Stuttgart’s Opera House are transmitted to a large video screen erected in the Schlossgarten Park in Stuttgart. Porsche is also presenting the “Klassik airleben” open-air concerts series of Gewandhaus Orchestra held at the Rosental Park in Leipzig. The sports car manufacturer is the global partner of Leipzig’s Gewandhaus Orchestra and the main sponsor of the Stuttgart ballet company.

10/21/2019