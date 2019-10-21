STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- PR N°C2922C

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Oct 14, 2019 to Oct 18, 2019

AMSTERDAM – October 21, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between October 14, 2019 to October 18, 2019 (the “Period”), of 401,046 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 19.2311 and for an overall price of EUR 7,712,572.31.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) Oct 14, 2019 78,735 19.0517 1,500,035.60 XPAR Oct 15, 2019 78,479 19.3413 1,517,885.88 XPAR Oct 16, 2019 79,485 19.4871 1,548,932.14 XPAR Oct 17, 2019 80,756 19.2815 1,557,096.81 XPAR Oct 18, 2019 83,591 19.0047 1,588,621.88 XPAR Total for Period 401,046 19.2311 7,712,572.31

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 19,753,076 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.2% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

