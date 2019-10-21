WSO2 Announces Global Partnership with LTI

LTI to offer Microservices-Based Integration Framework to clients based on WSO2 Integration Agile Platform

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, USA and Mumbai, India, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the world’s leading open source integration provider and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a global partnership to help businesses become agile, connected, and efficient.

The partnership aligns with LTI’s commitment to help its customers across the globe become agile, push the frontiers of innovation, and accelerate digital transformation. LTI used the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform to build its Microservices-Based Integration Framework (MBIF), which enables enterprises to develop microservices integrations rapidly in a cost-effective and productive manner.

“LTI brings extensive experience and skills in integration and open source technologies as a WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner. The company takes a unique approach to assessing business requirements and advising customers on the best way forward on their integration journey. This partnership will strengthen our joint efforts to help customers embark on successful integration projects based on WSO2 technologies,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, president and COO, WSO2.

Speaking about the partnership, Nachiket Deshpande, COO, LTI said, “As a technology partner for breakaway enterprises, LTI is enabling customers to execute their digital strategies better and faster. WSO2 has been the product of choice in modernizing and digitally enabling the enterprise. Our WSO2-specific microservices and smart-integration accelerators deliver quick results at a lower cost.”

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform approach to open source and agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 28,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com, or follow us at @LTI_Global.

WSO2 Media Contact Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for WSO2 shifali@kineticprllc.com +1-650-544-6424 LTI Media Contacts Shambhavi Revandkar PR & Media Relations - India +91 9769509545 shambhavi.revandkar@lntinfotech.com Karin Bakis PR & Media Relations - USA +1-978-998-1578 karin.bakis@lntinfotech.com



