LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF CALIFORNIA BACKS RECALL OF GOVERNOR NEWSOM

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SACRAMENTO, California – In a term marked by gross government overreach and the erosion of individual rights and civil liberties, the Libertarian Party of California believes that Gavin Newsom has failed to properly represent the people of California since his election as Governor in 2018. Because of the above, and the history of mismanagement in his administration, the Party’s Executive Committee recently passed the following Resolution supporting the nonpartisan recall effort launched by congressional candidate, Erin Cruz:WHEREAS, Gavin Newsom has signed into law bills that deprive individuals of medical freedom, bodily autonomy, and their rights to privacy,WHEREAS, Gavin Newsom has used overreaching executive powers to divert funds from road repairs to other projects,WHEREAS, Gavin Newsom continues his assault on the Second Amendment and the natural rights of the individual to defend themselves,WHEREAS, Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that limits the liability of PG&E for wildfire damage caused by their equipment, protecting companies at the expense of consumers,THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT for these and other reasons, the Libertarian Party of California supports the campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom organized by Erin Cruz.Gavin Newsom is not representing the needs and values of the people of the state and has breached existing laws and provisions of the California Constitution. He has signed new laws limiting individual rights and has broken promises made to the voters of California during his campaign. In addition, his administration has mismanaged funds from the gas tax meant to repair the crumbling California infrastructure and limited the liability of corporate allies such as PG&E.Mimi Robson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of California said, “It’s been proven that Gavin Newsom lied to the voters during his campaign. For instance, he stated he would uphold the will of the California voters in regards to capital punishment. Although I am personally opposed to the death penalty, it was approved by the voters in the state and it’s the Governor’s responsibility to uphold the California Constitution. Rather than starting a conversation with Californians in an effort to repeal the death penalty, he instead made an unconstitutional and unilateral decision.”Libertarians believe that elected officials need to be held accountable for their actions as well as their inactions; we are lending our support to this recall effort as it’s the most direct way to ensure Governor Newsom is held responsible to the people of California. Given how much money his administration is wasting, this recall will likely save California significant amounts of money. The last successful recall of a California Governor was Gray Davis, which succeeded in part due to rolling blackouts and the enormous car tax imposed by his administration. It appears that Newsom’s policies are allowing history to repeat itself at the expense of Californians; just last week almost a million Californians were in the dark due to these failed policies and state gas taxes are going up while our roads crumble. Examples like these widespread power outages affect everyone in the state, highlighting that this is not a partisan issue, but instead, it is a California issue.About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. Over 19 million votes were cast for Libertarian candidates nationally in the 2016 elections and, since then, the Libertarian Party of California has experienced a surge in registrations. The LP seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The Libertarian Party of California (LPC) is an affiliate of the Libertarian National Committee (LNC) which has affiliates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about the LPC, go to www.ca.lp.org



