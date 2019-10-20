THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:30 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the four bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 4406 – Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Golden – Small Business) H.R. 4405 – Women’s Business Centers Improvements Act of 2019 (Rep. Davids – Small Business) H.R. 4407 – SCORE for Small Business Act of 2019 (Rep. Hern – Small Business) H.R. 4387 – To establish Growth Accelerator Fund Competition within the Small Business Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Espaillat – Small Business)