AMCD Stands with Lebanese Protestors

Protests erupts in Lebanon, October 2019

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy stands by the demonstrators all over Lebanon in their just demands for an accountable government free from corruption that serves its citizens, not corrupted politicians and terror groups that enrich themselves at the expense of the people. Now is finally time to implement FULLY UNSCR 1559 and 1701. A nation that cannot control its borders and fully control the use of armed forces is, by definition, a failed state. It is high time to regain Lebanese sovereignty, restore prosperity and hold those who have stolen and looted accountable.

May God bless the Lebanese and restore Lebanon to the family of peaceful and prosperous nations.



