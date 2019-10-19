IMF Managing Director's Statement to the Development Committee, October 2019

Publication Date:

October 19, 2019

The global economy is facing increasing headwinds. Growth both in advanced economies and in emerging and developing economies has slowed, with some emerging economies experiencing acute economic stress. Risks to the outlook are substantial as uncertainty is spilling over into market sentiment and investment, which could trigger bouts of risk sell-offs and financial strains. Emerging and developing economies should strengthen macroeconomic and structural policies to increase resilience and put themselves into a position to better cope with such risks. At the same time, multilateral cooperation is indispensable to resolve many pressing challenges.