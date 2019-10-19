Threat to Humanity of Uncontrolled Science Explored In New Thriller

Book Life Calls It "Memorable" Is It Real, Or Is It Fantasy

Science is transforming humanity. It also could destroy it.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious book review site Pacific Reviews compares it to two of recent history’s great thrillers, The Manchurian Candidate and Steven King’s The Dead Zone. Midwest Reviews says, “Be forewarned, there’s a lot of juicy action to digest here.” Publisher Weekly’s Book Life judges it simply “memorable.”

The object of all of this reviewer acclaim is the release of one of the season’s most anticipated new thrillers, The Salvation Project, by Joe Rothstein.

Skimming the surface of high voltage fiction and current reality, The Salvation Project pits a ruthless conspiracy with literally a killer agenda against the reelection hopes of U.S. President Isabel Tennyson. “Tenny,” as the world knows her, a charismatic Latina-American heiress, is unaware that her real election opponent is a Manchurian-like candidate who would turn over the keys to the White House to a powerful international cabal. Perhaps forever.

Other novels have imagined conflict for control of the United States, but, says Pacific Reviews, “Rothstein takes high stakes political espionage to a very contemporary, credibly scary, and absolutely addictive level.”

The Salvation Project is a stand-alone sequel to Rothstein’s multiple award winner The Latina President, which Kirkus Reviews describes as “a gripping tale of White House intrigue." Both novels combine page turning action with topics as current as today’s front pages.

Given its contemporary importance, the Salvation Project will launch at the center of the nation’s news--the National Press Club’s annual book fair in Washington, D.C. November 1.

Rothstein’s novels evolve from a backdrop of U.S. politics, a stage from which he speaks with authority. For more than 30 years, Rothstein developed strategies, produced media and managed campaigns for some of the most powerful people in U.S. politics and government. Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle says “For intrigue and suspense The Latina President rivals anything I’ve ever read about campaign politics.”

The Salvation Project will be available in hardcover, paperback and ebook formats beginning November 3.



