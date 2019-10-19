"Worlds First Intelligent Adaptive Education Management Platform"

Classeriums Logo

MOTIVATED EDUCATION, PERSONAL EDUCATION, DIGITAL EDUCATION Disrupting EdTech by using AI to understand behavior patterns and how users are learning.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classerium recognized as a potential Unicorn and being selected by 360Lab Accelerator (4 out of 936, €100k investment, €900k option), NEWCHIP Accelerator (40 out of 1000+ #1US online Accelerator), Amazon (AWS Activate $45k), Segment Startup ($250k+ in perks), Web Summit (Alpha Track+Mentor), Pepperdine "Americas most Fund-able Companies" (Top 50 out of 4000+).Now Currently in a $1.000.000 Seed round at a $5-$7M Valuation, locking in partners and investors."Re-Thinking Education , Learning & Training with an Adaptive platform"MOTIVATED EDUCATIONStudents learn better, keeping them more engaged, motivated and wanting to complete.PERSONAL EDUCATIONNo longer will different learners of different abilities and potential be exposed to the same content.DIGITAL EDUCATIONDisrupting EdTech by using AI to understand behavior patterns and how users are learning.Classerium´s team are attending, networking and showcasing the Classerium platform and how we will change the future, at various conferences and events during the next 4 months."Often, focus is on teaching, but it's learning that matters the most!"Expanding into all areas of education, professional education on an adaptive platform in any language, at any time, to everyone! Embracing new pathways of learning! Learning from the individual students behavioral actions, using AI/Machine Learning to create unique individual learning paths."If you have a brain you're a learner"Become part of Classerium's disruption of the education industry and global learning.Reach out to us! Meet the founders and our team at Wolves Summit (Warsaw), SaaStock (Dublin/Sydney), WebSummit (Lisbon), Slush (Finland), AI EXPO (USA), NOAH (UK, London), Dubai Invest (UAE) and more.Drop by at www.classerium.com and reach out.With a North American HQ in Delaware, US and an EU HQ in Denmark, EU



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.