Food and Drink Federation's response to the news that the Letwin Amendment passes
19 October 2019
Food and Drink Federation's response to the news that the Letwin Amendment passes
FDF has issued the following press notice:
Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, Food and Drink Federation, said:
“Everybody has had enough of the Brexit debate. It is, though, vital that we didn't allow the fact that the nation is exhausted to mean we sleepwalk into mistakes that will haunt the UK economy for a generation. We welcome the Letwin amendment. The most urgent priority for the food and drink industry has been to prevent a no-deal exit from the EU on 31 October 2019. The Letwin amendment does that job.
“We welcome more time to scrutinise the new Brexit deal and the legislation designed to enact it. We must also make sure the implementation period is adequate to pass the necessary UK legislation and for businesses to fully adapt. It is important that all of the consequences – including the damaging loss of frictionless trade and regulatory divergence with the EU that the new deal heralds - are properly understood before MPs make their decision.”
More Information
Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07525717882.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.