19 October 2019

Food and Drink Federation's response to the news that the Letwin Amendment passes

Back to list of articles

FDF has issued the following press notice:

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, Food and Drink Federation, said:

“Everybody has had enough of the Brexit debate. It is, though, vital that we didn't allow the fact that the nation is exhausted to mean we sleepwalk into mistakes that will haunt the UK economy for a generation. We welcome the Letwin amendment. The most urgent priority for the food and drink industry has been to prevent a no-deal exit from the EU on 31 October 2019. The Letwin amendment does that job.

“We welcome more time to scrutinise the new Brexit deal and the legislation designed to enact it. We must also make sure the implementation period is adequate to pass the necessary UK legislation and for businesses to fully adapt. It is important that all of the consequences – including the damaging loss of frictionless trade and regulatory divergence with the EU that the new deal heralds - are properly understood before MPs make their decision.”

More Information

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07525717882.

Back to list of articles