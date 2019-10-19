Angola exchanges justice experience in Morocco

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 19 - The sharing of experience and the standardization of better practices in Justice sector will be the main topic of participation of the Angolan justice minister, Francisco Queiroz, in the 2nd edition of the International Conference in Marraquexe (Morocco) to be held from 21 to 22 October. ,

According to a note sent to ANGOP last Friday, under the motto “Justice and Investment: Betting and Challenges”, the conference is held by the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Higher Council of the Judiciary Power and the Prosecuting Council Presidency of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The conference aims to establish and consolidate lines of communication and merging legal and judicial systems, as well as the continuous exchange of knowledge and information in order to identify the reforms achieved by each state.

The availability of innovative proposals contributing to the development and enhancement of legal and judicial processes, the promotion of investment, the strengthening of business competitiveness, involvement in global economic change, as well as the rehabilitation of various components in the business context are other purposes of the meeting.

