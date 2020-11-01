MPLA praises ANGOP's contribution to peace preservation

Uíge, ANGOLA, November 1 - The ruling MPLA Provincial Committee in northern Uíge province has praised the contribution of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) in preserving peace, unity and national reconciliation, as well as in changing citizens' mentality. ,

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of ANGOP's 45th anniversary, marked on October 30, the MPLA states that in this action of change of ideas, the news agency has helped to fight some evils that sicken society, such as corruption, flattery and nepotism.

The party encourages ANGOP's professionals to continue improving to better inform the public about the province's and the country's main achievements.

To celebrate the date, ANGOP professionals in Uige held a day of reflection on "The importance of compliance with labor legislation for the progress of the institution".

ANGOP was created in July 1975 under the name of Agência Nacional Angola Press (ANAP). At that time, its work was distributed in the form of a bulletin.

In October of the same year, ANGOP adopts its current and definitive name, Agência Angola Press, under proposal of the then President of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto, and launches, on 30th of that month, the first dispatch with the new acronym.

Three years later, on February 2, 1978, the agency was transformed into a state media organ, with the publication of the presidential decree 11/78, of February 2.